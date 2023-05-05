Cinco de Mayo is being celebrated in Reno. One event is the 22nd annual Cinco de Mayo Festival at the Glow Plaza. It's a three-day long festival and it's northern Nevada's largest celebration of Hispanic heritage.
Attendees enjoyed food, dancing, carnival rides, and of course, live entertainment.
Corrin Keck, Cinco de Mayo Festival Support Staff, says, "Cinco de Mayo is actually the celebration of a huge battle. The Battle of Puebla. It's not necessarily their 'Fourth of July' type, but we appreciate the Hispanic community and all of their culture and get to enjoy it with them."
Saturday and Sunday, the celebration will continue from noon to 10pm. Vendors will offer a variety of items such as games, prizes, art, and more. Mexican dancing horses will perform Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 4 pm. There will even be a community job fair area to explore new opportunities.
Keck says, "A lot of our vendors here are community businesses, nonprofits, that will share information that might not otherwise get to the Hispanic community. But there's also great food and new traditions will be established by families while they're here even."
Tickets are twenty dollars for adults and eight dollars for kids under 16 and seniors over 65.