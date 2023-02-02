The Circle of Life Hospice along with Lotus Radio Corp. will soon host the first annual Radio-thon at Party America at 5925 S. Virginia St. Reno NV 89502.
It's happening on February 16 from 6 am. to 6 p.m.
The goal for the Radio-Thon is to raise $300,000.
Donations can be made in advance by going to Colhospice.com and clicking on The Foundation page or in person, by phone or text on February 16.
The Foundations’ funding will ultimately provide a positive alternative for individuals unable to die at home.