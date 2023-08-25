The City of Reno is providing community Fall clean-up days to help residents properly discard household hazardous waste, electronics, and junk items.
Residents can bring the below accepted waste items for disposal at no charge or participate by volunteering.
The City warns residents will be turned away once the bins are full.
Items accepted for dumpster bins include:
- Large trash and debris- no more than one truck bed size limit
- 1 large appliance per household
- Household hazardous materials (including paint or oil) - 3 ft by 3 ft (no more than one truck bed)
- Bicycles
- Electronics and batteries
- Tires- Six total per household
Items NOT accepted include:
- CRT TVs (tube TVs)
- Asbestos/asbestos-related items
- Radioactive smoke detectors
- Green waste or tree limbs
Here's the full list of dates and sites for these clean-up days:
- Saturday, August 19, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
- O’Brien Middle School, 5000 Silver Lake Rd, Reno, NV 89506
- Saturday, August 26, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
- Echo Loder Elementary School, 600 Apple St, Reno, NV 89502
- Saturday, September 23, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
- Ward 2, Reno Town Mall Parking Lot, 4001 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89502
- Saturday, September 30, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
- Mira Loma Park, 3000 S McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89502
- Saturday, October 14, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
- McQueen High School - 6055 Lancer St, Reno, NV 89523
- Saturday, October 21, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
- University of Nevada, Reno Parking Lot
Hero Environmental Services, Redwood Materials, ComputerCorps, and other local nonprofits are partnering with the City of Reno for these clean-up days.
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)