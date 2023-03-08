The Reno City Council has approved demolition of the Reno Police Headquarters in downtown Reno.
The demolition will be followed by the construction of a new central station for the Reno Fire Department at the site.
Right now, Reno Police are based near 2nd and High Streets. The Police Department is set to move on to a new center next year, prompting the demolition.
The fire department says it hasn't had a permanent downtown station since 2008. The City hopes to have the new central fire station open by 2027.