The City of Reno, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), Wild Horse Connection and American Wild Horse Campaign are hosting an important discussion on Virginia Range horses.
It's being held virtually next Monday, October 10, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.
This meeting is the third collaborative meeting held this year to address community concerns regarding the Virginia Range Horses. The meeting format will consist of a brief introduction followed by about 30 minutes of presentation and updates on topics such as fencing, feeding and speeding. The remainder of the meeting will be Q&A with the panel.
The general purpose of these Informational Sessions are to present progress to date and continue to work on solutions to best improve the current traffic and safety issues related to Virginia Range horses.