The City of Reno and Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County are inviting the public to an engagement meeting to review data collected through its Micromobility Pilot Project.
The community will also be asked to provide feedback on future implementation of micromobility infrastructure.
It's happening Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. in the first-floor council chamber of Reno City Hall. You can also participate in the meeting through Zoom.
The City and RTC staff will present their findings along with the results of the online community survey, which they say received over 1,000 responses.
The presentation will also include data from the University of Nevada, Reno LiDAR study that analyzed all road users' volumes, speeds and conflicts.
You will then have the opportunity to ask questions and provide comments.
The Micromobility Pilot Project was implemented from June through October of 2022 with the purpose of introducing micromobility-specific infrastructure to the community, soliciting feedback, and informing future projects in the City of Reno.
For more information on the Micromobility Pilot Project, visit Reno.gov/Engage and click on Micromobility Pilot Project.