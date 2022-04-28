On Friday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m., the City of Reno will commemorate Arbor Day 2022, the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, the 50th anniversary of the Arbor Day Foundation, and the City's 40th year as a Tree City USA with a Proclamation and ceremonial tree planting.
Two new trees will be planted during the event at at Powning Veterans Memorial Park.
“Not only is it the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, but we also launched ReLEAF Reno six years ago to the day at Powning Veterans Memorial Park,” said Reno City Councilmember Naomi Duerr.
ReLEAF Reno is a City-sponsored program designed to preserve and expand Reno’s urban forest. Today, Reno’s tree canopy is around 5%. The goal of ReLEAF Reno is to preserve the health of existing trees and expand our urban tree canopy.
You can buy ReLEAF Reno T-shirts to go toward the cause. Visit that link or buy them at the event tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.
The Arbor Day Foundation will also plant one tree for each Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook post with the hashtag #ArborDay, up to 75,000 trees, until April 29.
(City of Reno)