City of Reno officials today announced the beginning of the organization’s nationwide Chief of Police recruitment process.
The Chief will lead the Reno Police Department (RPD), under the direction of the Reno City Manager, and play an important role in creating a safe community people are proud to call home.
“Our Chief of Police has the responsibility to make a difference in a growing, diverse community,” said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley. “To lead these efforts, we are looking for a Chief of Police who is a model of policing excellence. Someone who’s forward-thinking, solution-orientated, and most importantly, committed to community policing.”
Those interested in the position are encouraged to watch this video and view this brochure to learn more about living in the northern Nevada region, the City of Reno government organization, and the Reno Police Department. For information about the ideal candidate and position qualifications, please visit Reno.Gov/ChiefofPolice.
To assist in the search, the City has partnered with Ralph Andersen & Associates, a public sector executive job search firm specializing in government recruiting. Interested candidates should visit RalphAndersen.com to apply.
The recruitment will remain open until November 11, 2022. Applications will be reviewed and narrowed down for candidate interviews to be held later this year.
The community is encouraged to help in the search by giving their opinion on the kinds of qualities the new Chief should have or even recommending people for the job.
You can take an online survey or attend one of several community meetings being held in Reno over the next week.
- August 22, 2022, South Valleys Library, 15650 Wedge Pkwy., Reno, 5:30 p.m.
- August 23, 2022, Reno City Hall, Council Chambers, 1 East First St., Reno, 5:30 p.m.
- August 24, 2022, Zoom Virtual Meeting, Zoom Registration Link, 12:00 pm
- August 25, 2022, North Valleys Library, 1075 N. Hills Blvd, Reno, 5:30 p.m.
- August 27, 2022, Neil Road Recreation Center, 3925 Neil Rd., Reno, 12:00 pm - Community Meeting en Español
You can find even more info here: https://www.reno.gov/government/departments/city-manager-s-office/chief-of-police-recruitment