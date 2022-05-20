The City of Reno has issued a statement regarding a vehicle vs. e-scooter collision that happened today.
Today, Friday, May 20, 2022 at Second St. and Virginia St., an accident occurred involving a Reno Police officer and an e-scooter rider. The preliminary report indicates a collision after the rider ran a red light.
The rider was not injured and did not require emergency medical services. This incident is currently under investigation by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office. Due to regional protocol, the Reno Police Department is unable to comment.
The City says the public can expect more changes to downtown as they continue installing their micromobility project.
(The City of Reno assisted with this report.)