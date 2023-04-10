The Sparks City council held a meeting today and one of the items on their agenda was to prohibit spectators at street races, side shows, and other speed exhibitions.
A Sparks city attorney said that over the past couple of years the city has noticed the increase this kind of activity and it's becoming a major safety hazard to the community.
Wes Duncan, Sparks City Attorney, says, "You wouldn't believe how many cars shows up to these street racing events. you know they'll do it in public parking lots, they'll actually shut off streets and take over an entire street and spectators will come. We've seen really aggressive behavior from street racers and also spectators towards law enforcement."
This item on the agenda says that these events have been known to threaten the health and safety of the public, interfere with pedestrian and vehicular traffic, cause damage to private property, create a public nuisance, and interferes with the right of private business owners to enjoy and use their own property within the City of Sparks.
Duncan says that law enforcement is already monitoring social media to keep an eye out for future meet ups. They're also partnering up with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office and Reno Police Department to ensure proper enforcement against these events. If an individual was to be prosecuted, they'd be charged with a misdemeanor.
"We want the message to be in the city of sparks that you're not to street race, you're not to engage in this type of behavior because you'll be prosecuted and we just won't tolerate it," he says.
Today was just a first reading of the item meaning no action has been taken yet. The city of council will further discuss it at their next meeting on April 24th.
Duncan says if you see this kind activity happening then to notify the police.