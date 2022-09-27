Coffee N’ Comics Announces Opening of Second Location in Northern Nevada

Throughout the pandemic, Alex Farside and Raymond Martinez, owners of Coffee N’ Comics, were no strangers to the northern Nevada community. From offering customers a dollar back on every purchase to spend at another business in the early days of COVID-19 shutdowns, to giving away a Darth Vader balloon ride at the Great Reno Balloon Races, being a business the community could count on was just one part of their mission.
Now, the dynamic duo, not to be confused with Batman and Robin - but pretty close, are getting ready to open a second location in Sparks at 1235 Baring Blvd. on Saturday, October 1.
Beyond being a community champion and a place to enjoy a fresh-brewed cup of Joe, Coffee N’ Comics also provides an inclusive environment for customers, regardless of gender, race, or Hogwarts House. They want everyone to feel welcomed and accepted, and the ownership thrives on Fanboys, girls and thems, knowing they have a place to safely talk about their pop culture crushes, swap Pokemon cards, or play a riveting game of Dungeons and Dragons.
Earlier this year, Farside and Martinez launched a Kickstarter campaign to help bring their vision of a second location to life. The outpouring of support from their customers, or fanbase rather, is a testament to the impact they have had in Northern Nevada.
“There is no Coffee N’ Comics without our customers, and similarly, there would certainly be no second location without them,” said Farside. “Ray and I are humbled by the community that has allowed us to get here today and we hope we can continue to give them a place they’ll visit for years to come.”
The new location will feature the same menu as their Moana flagship, so customers can expect to still enjoy favorites like the Storm Trooper Frapp and Honey Bear Latte. At 3,000 square feet, Coffee N’ Comics Sparks will expand on their bar scene with specialty cocktails, rotating drinks and six beers on tap, and plans to be a 21+ location after 6 p.m.
The new location also features a performance stage, where future comedy nights, special appearances and hosted game nights will occur. Similar to the original location, customers will be able to browse a selection of unique, limited edition comic books and memorabilia for purchase.
The grand opening will feature an autograph signing from special guest Jazz Baduwalia, who plays the Blue Beast in Power Rangers Beast Morphers, between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Customers are encouraged to show up in their best cosplay (because it wouldn’t be a nerd paradise without a few anime characters and Harley Quinn in sight). Anyone in cosplay will receive a 25% discount on drinks and prizes will be awarded throughout the day.
(KPS3 assisted with this report)