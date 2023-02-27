In partnership with Immunize Nevada, Community Health Alliance is hosting an HPV vaccination clinic at the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
They will offering Gardasil to children between the ages of 9 and 18. A parent or legal guardian must be present.
For those who are uninsured, Immunize Nevada will cover the cost of the vaccine. If insured, please bring your insurance card.
“You can help protect your child from certain HPV-related cancers that may affect them later in life, including certain head and neck cancers,” said Community Health Alliance’s Cancer Care Coordinator, Liz Partida. “Gardasil is for both boys and girls, and more than one shot is needed to complete the series. Be sure to ask whether the 2-dose or 3-dose series is right for your child.”
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome based on availability. Community Health Alliance will reschedule second or third-dose appointments.
To make an appointment, please visit www.chanevada.org.