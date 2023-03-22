The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County and Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc. will be continuing construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Woodland Avenue and W. 4th Street in Reno on Monday, March 27.
This phase of work will begin with construction of a retaining wall between W. 4th Street and Mesa Park Road and transition into roadway improvements and roundabout construction.
The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of August 2023.
Starting on March 27, the following changes in traffic configuration will occur:
- Mesa Park Road from W. 4th Street to 500 feet north will be closed, beginning March 27 to approximately May 26 while construction of a retaining wall below Mesa Park Road occurs.
- Lane reconfigurations and two-way traffic control on W. 4th Street and Woodland Avenue will be installed and maintained from March 27 to approximately May 26. Intermittent flagging operations at this intersection could cause delays of up to 20 minutes.
Normal construction hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The purpose of the roundabout is to improve safety at the intersections of W. 4th Street and Woodland Avenue and W. 4th Street and Mesa Park Road.
Both intersections have stop signs but high vehicle speeds on W. 4th Street make it difficult for drivers to find gaps to enter the roadway, according to RTC.
A study shows that the roundabout will reduce the number of crashes at these intersections by 30%. It will also reduce crash severity by slowing the speed of traffic.
The project will also include an eight-foot multi-use path and crosswalks to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.
For more information, visit 4th-woodland-roundabout.com/