Reno Fire Department (RFD) Investigators determined that a structure fire in downtown Reno started in the kitchen from an energized burner that ignited combustibles that were placed next to it.
On October 3, 2022, at 8:13 p.m., crews responded to a structure fire at 1200 Riverside Drive.
The fire was contained to one apartment on the 11th floor, but it caused extensive damage to the entire unit.
The female occupant escaped, but she was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center for minor smoke inhalation.
