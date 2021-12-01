The Washoe County coroner has identified the man who died after being hit by a car near 4th Street and Arlington Avenue on Tuesday.
The coroner says 68-year-old Thomas MacDonald died after he was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center after the 2:30 p.m. crash.
Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Authorities are looking for witnesses to the crash. If you have any information, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.