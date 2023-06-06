Corwin GMC and Reno Corvette Club Raise Thousands in Annual Oil Change Charity Event

Corwin GMC/Buick/Cadillac of Reno and the Reno Corvette Club raised a total of $4,900 to benefit the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation.
It's all part of their joint annual Oil Changes for Charity event. The organizations presented the check to NNCCF today at the Corwin GMC located at 900 Kietzke Lane.
As part of the event, Corwin GMC covers all the costs of the event, including parts, materials, and labor associated with the club's oil changes and the club members pay a donation fee of $150 per car.
All funds raised at the Oil Change Charity Event benefits the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation.