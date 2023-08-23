On Wednesday, a local lawn company helped work on a property the Eddy House recently bought.
Cory's Lawn Service donated their time to help improve the landscaping around a new property the Eddy House just bought near downtown Reno.
When the house next to the Eddy House a few months ago went up for sale, they bought it using donations from the community.
They say it will be used to house staff which will let their clients have better access to therapy services.
"The number of services we've had over the past year have just continued to grow and as that need grows the organization needs to follow suit,” says Trevor Macaluso, CEO of Eddy House.
As you may know, the Eddy House is a non-profit that helps homeless young people in our community.
They say they've seen a 40% increase from this year compared to last year in homeless young people.
“It just allows for easy access of our clients right? It’s already difficult for them to go around town and that’s what’s unique about our services is everything a homeless youth needs is offered on our property and now we can say it’s offered on both of our properties.”
