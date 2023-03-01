Reno and Truckee Meadows firefighting crews are on scene of a warehouse at 375 Cabela Drive in Boomtown.
Reno Fire tells us that sawdust inside the building caught fire, and because sawdust is very combustible, firefighters can't enter the building regularly without worry of possible explosion.
Crews have created a 500 foot perimeter in case of that.
Still, they are spraying water on top of what is holding the sawdust so they can bring the temperature down.
It's likely crews will be on scene for a few hours.