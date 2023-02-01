A single lane closure will take place on U.S. 395 north of Topaz Lake in Douglas County beginning Thursday, February 2 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs roadside erosion.
Beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 through the week of Feb. 6, the roadside shoulder and one northbound truck climbing lane will intermittently be closed on U.S. 395 near Pine Valley Road.
The truck climbing lane closure will take place weekdays between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the roadside shoulder closure will be in place 24/7.
The southbound travel lane and one northbound lane will remain open.
Repairs will be made to roadside erosion created by heavy winter precipitation.
Motorists should anticipate minor travel delays and are reminded to drive safely and follow all traffic signage.
Additional roadside drainage repairs will take place on various sections of U.S. 395 and State Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade) over coming months.