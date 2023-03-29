About 20 minutes after the highway was reopened to cars Wednesday evening, crews started turning traffic on westbound I-80 due to multiple spinouts in the Drum area.
Crews are turning cars on the westbound side starting at the Nevada state line and in Truckee.
As of 9:30 p.m., crews are also turning trucks on the eastbound side at Applegate and they're turning all eastbound traffic at Alta.
They say it's due to multiple spinouts.
There's no ETO for either direction.
assenger cars should have chains or all wheel drive and snow tires.
