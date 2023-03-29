About 20 minutes after the highway was reopened to cars, crews started turning traffic on westbound I-80 due to multiple spinouts in the Drum area.
Crews are turning cars on the westbound side starting at the Nevada state line and in Truckee. There's no ETO.
Chains are still required on eastbound I-80 from the Donner Lake Interchange to Alta.
Passenger cars should have chains or all wheel drive and snow tires.
Big rigs are at minimum restrictions.
