(December 15, 2022) A fire broke out in the North Valleys Thursday afternoon, behind the Maverick Gas Station on Panther Drive.
The Reno Fire Department says it happened at an abandoned house, and there was another fire at this location last year.
At least nine Reno Fire units responded. As of 5 p.m., most flames have been knocked down but crews are still on scene.
Reno Fire did confirm that one person was sent to the hospital from the scene for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Any further developments will be posted here.