The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says Deon Kincade has been missing since she left her Dayton residence on February 20 to run errands.
LCSO says a witness positively identified Kincade in the area of Artesia Road in the Smith Valley area.
Search and Rescue teams from both Lyon and Douglas County checked the area, but were not able to find Kincade.
LCSO says air assets will search the area tomorrow, Feb. 24, if weather permits.
She was last seen wearing a pink and gray sweater and blue jeans and tan, lace-up boots.
She left the Dayton area in a 1998 Jeep Wrangler 2 door, blue and gray in color with Nevada license plate: 963G55.
She possibly drove to Carson City with a return trip through Topaz Ranch Estates via State Route 208.
If there is any information you can provide to assist in this investigation, please reference Lyon County Case # 23LY00772 and contact Sergeant William McDaniel at (775) 463-6620.