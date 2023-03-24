Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was found near a dirt road in Cold Springs on Thursday night.
Washoe County deputies they responded to a report of ‘suspicious circumstances’ around 6 p.m. when they found the unidentified body near North Virginia Street between Red Rock Road and White Lake Parkway.
Detectives remain on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
This is a developing story.