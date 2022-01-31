Deputies are investigating a burglary at Battle Born Ammunition & Arms in Carson City this past weekend.
The store posted surveillance video stills of three suspects.
As you can see, they smashed into glass cases. One photo shows a sledgehammer-type weapon that was left behind, with a few guns nearby on the floor.
There's no immediate word on how many guns were stolen.
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been notified and is investigating.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at (775) 887-2500.