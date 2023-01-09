Douglas County says it has activated a call center to allow the public to report non-emergency incidents related to the current flooding.
Officials say residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns.
The call center is operational from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. daily. For emergencies, call 911.
The County has also opened a livestock evacuation center at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Douglas County residents who need to evacuate livestock due to flooding can bring them to 920 Dump Rd, Gardnerville, NV 89410. You can call 775-782-5126 to coordinate drop-off.
Douglas County wants to urge all residents to stay safe during winter storms. Avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions.