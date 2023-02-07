The Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer's Office has announced its new online presence: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/9bc23694/pKBewX2m7RG5FXqlYFsSiw?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcltr.douglascountynv.gov.
The new mobile-device-friendly site will serve as an improved online information resource for the public to connect with the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.
They say the new site is easier to navigate, and will be a tremendous tool for the public to access information and services, and find the latest updates regarding the operations of the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office, such as:
- Online Property Tax Information and Payment Options
- Timely and Accurate Election Information
- Streamlined Appointment Booking
- Information on how to fill out forms, applications, and permits
- Information about all of our divisions and services offered
“The purpose of the new site is to provide easy access for the public to obtain information regarding services provided by the Clerk’s Office, to include Stateline DMV services, Treasurer Office services such as property taxes, as well as easy and timely access to election information,” said Clerk-Treasurer Amy Burgans. “The Clerk-Treasurer’s Office prides itself in providing excellent customer service as we perform vital functions for Douglas County. We believe this new website will assist us in providing these services to the public.”
The Clerk-Treasurer’s Office welcomes any feedback or suggestions on features you would like to see or areas of improvement. You can submit feedback to ctmanagers@douglasnv.us.