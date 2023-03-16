The Douglas County Clerk/Treasurer has extended the deadline for property tax payments to March 20 at 5 p.m. due to offices being closed on March 10 and March 14.
This extension will provide time for taxpayers to pay their payments without adding penalties or interest to those payments.
The original notice was sent as follows:
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, NEVADA
The 4th installment of the 2022-2023 property tax is due and payable on Monday, March 6th, 2023. There is a 10-day grace period. If any person charged with such fails to pay by Thursday, March 16th, 2023, there shall be added thereto a penalty as provided by law (NRS 361.483).
Payments can be made by:
In-Person:
- Valley Office – 1616 8th Street in Minden, Nevada (the Historic Courthouse)
- Lake Office – 175 US Highway 50, Stateline, NV
- Drop-off Boxes – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:
- Valley – Southwest End of Historic Courthouse, 1616 8th Street, Minden
- Lake – Front of Tahoe General Services, 175 Hwy 50, Stateline
Online: Douglas County Online Payment Center
Mail: at PO Box 3000, Minden, NV 89423
Phone: (775) 782-9017