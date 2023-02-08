The Carson Valley Medical Center’s recently donated two advanced Automatic External Defibrillators to Douglas High School, so staff and visitors are better prepared to respond to someone experiencing cardiac arrest.
An Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) is an easy-to-use medical device that can analyze a heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm. AEDs can significantly increase the survival rate for cardiac arrest victims when paired with high-quality CPR, especially when used within the first three minutes after collapse.
“The new G5 AEDs that CVMC donated are equipped with an ‘Intellisense CPR feedback’ pad that allows users to accurately give adequate chest compressions,” said DHS Nurse Jennifer Hinnant. “Our staff are trained and retrained every year on how to use AEDs and are now in a better position to respond to a cardiac event before, during, or after school hours.”
The G5 model AEDs replaced the discontinued G3 models and will empower users to provide swift and effective CPR.
The recently donated AEDs are strategically placed around Douglas High School with one located in the commons and another located in the 400 Hall. Having the AEDs located on different ends of the campus helps potential responders to deliver life-saving medical aid within the crucial first three minutes.
“I feel much better knowing that we have the two new G5 AEDs in-place here at the high school,” said Nurse Hinnant. “Having a higher likelihood of saving one of our students, staff, or community members suffering from a cardiac event can make all the difference to them and their families.”
Shannon Albert, chief operations officer said “The CVMC mission is to care for the health and wellness of our community, and we are thrilled to be able to provide these life saving devices for the many lives they could affect.”