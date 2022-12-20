(December 20, 2022) The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) has taken into custody a South Lake Tahoe man on a lewd act with a child under 14-years-old.
On December 15, DCSO deputies served a search warrant at the house of Zachary Nance, a 35-year-old man.
Nance is accused of committing a lewd act with a child under 14-years-old.
While searching Nance’s residence, evidence relevant to the crime was located in his home.
Nance was then arrested and booked at DCSO’s Lake Tahoe Jail for the crime of a lewd act with a child under 14-years-old.
While investigators searched the residence, additional information was learned indicating he planned to make contact with several other underaged children in Stateline, Nevada, and South Lake Tahoe, California.
Nance is currently incarcerated in the DCSO Jail with a bondable bail at $500,000 or $100,000 cash.
If you have any information regarding Zachary Nance or the other acts he may be involved in, please contact Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Scott Wharton at 775-782-7253 reference DCSO case #22SO30981.