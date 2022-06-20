The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is seeking information about the whereabouts of 15-year-old Matthew Jimenez.
Jimenez is 5’11 and 140 pounds with black/brown hair.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. on June 8, Matthew Jimenez was seen near Lampe Park and was spotted wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, an unknown color backpack, and a silver necklace.
He was also in possession of an electric bicycle.
Authorities believe that Matthew may be in the Indian Hills or Carson City area.
Those with helpful information are encouraged to call Investigator Jenkins at 775-782-9926.
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)