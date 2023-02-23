According to the US National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno, there will be a “significant winter storm Friday into Saturday, followed by a brief break before another major winter storm midday Sunday through Tuesday night.”
Douglas County wants to urge all residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms.
The community should avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages and dangerous snow conditions.
BE PREPARED
- Purchase in advance all the necessary groceries, supplies, and tools to clear sidewalks and driveways, uncover your car, and keep all passageways clear
- Be sure you have a way to clear snow, including a snow shovel, snow blower with gas, and salt or sand to pre-treat the driveway and sidewalks. A push broom can be helpful for removing snow from vehicles and gas meters
HOME
- If able, allow indoor sinks to trickle. Running water helps prevent pipes from freezing
- Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage
- Know where the water shutoff valve is and how to open and close it
- If your house is flooding, turn off the water valve and immediately call 911
- Clear gas meters of snow
- If your power goes out, do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home, Use a generator, but only outdoors and away from windows
ROADS
- Check Road Conditions - Stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary
- Use snow tires and carry chains
- Slow down and leave a safe stopping distance! A collision or spinout takes much longer to reach your destination and puts lives at risk. Slow down and arrive safely
- Don't use cruise control on snowy roads
- Prepare Snow Essentials - Have a first aid kit, food and water, extra clothes and boots, and proper snow tools like a shovel with you
- Don't slam on the brakes; this could cause a slide on snow or ice. Apply controlled, constant pressure when applicable and start braking earlier than you normally would