Douglas County wants to urge all residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms.
Officials advise you to avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions.
Residents with children that need formula, diapers, or other essential supplies are encouraged to purchase these items in advance of the storm. In addition, warming centers around the county are on standby and ready to open to the public if needed.
Sandbags can be picked up at the following locations:
Sheridan Fire Station
980 Sheridan Ln., Gardnerville
Genoa Fire Station
2298 Main St., Genoa
Johnson Lane Fire Station
1450 Stephanie Ln., Minden
Fish Springs Fire Station
2249 Fish Springs Rd., Gardnerville
Ruhenstroth Fire Station
2008 Pinto Cir., Gardnerville
Support Services Center (East Fork Fire)
940 Mitch Dr. (Across from Station 7), Gardnerville
Highland Way at the Large Water Tank
Holbrook Highlands Area, Gardnerville
Tips for Livestock and Pets
- Providing adequate water to livestock is critical for animal health and production. With freezing temperatures, ensure your livestock has access to an unfrozen water source. For more information visit our flood resources.
- In addition, make sure your livestock and pets have all the food and supplies they will need. Douglas County Animal Services is up and running if any animal needs arise. For more information call 775-782-9061.
Home & Safety Tips
- If able, allow indoor sinks to trickle. Running water helps prevent pipes from freezing
- Know where the water shutoff valve is and how to open and close it
- If your house is flooding, turn off the water valve and immediately call 911
- If your power goes out, do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home, Use a generator, but only outdoors and away from windows
- Have sandbags on hand in case of flooding. Clearing snow creates pathways for moving water. Assess how a flood would impact your home and have a plan in place to respond
- Do not, under any circumstances, remove a manhole cover. This will not cause a flooded road to drain, and is extremely dangerous and destructive.
- When your natural gas meter is covered with snow and ice, it can create a potentially dangerous situation. The melting snow from your roof or eaves can drip onto your meter possibly blocking the vent on your meter's regulator. A blocked vent on your meter could build up gas pressure that can expel gas back into your home or potentially cut gas flow and prevent your appliances and furnace from working properly. If there is snow on the meter, gently brush it clean with your hands or a broom. For more information visit our flood resources.
Be Prepared
- Purchase in advance all the necessary groceries, supplies, and tools to clear sidewalks and driveways, uncover your car, and keep all passageways clear
- Be sure you have a way to clear snow, including a snow shovel, snow blower with gas, and salt or sand to pre-treat the driveway and sidewalks. A push broom can be helpful for removing snow from vehicles and gas meters.
For more information on how Douglas County is responding to current impacts related to the storm visit this webpage.