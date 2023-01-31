The Downtown Reno Partnership is putting their new MARV unit on the streets.
MARV, or Mobile Ambassador Rapid Response Vehicle, has a sole job of looking out for people downtown.
The MARV unit is bigger than a Segway and can travel much faster to destinations when called for help. Some of the Downtown Reno Partnership Ambassadors say they prefer the MARV vehicle over a Segway.
The MARV unit is the first one of its kind in Reno, and officials say they're excited to see the unit deployed on the streets.
They also say the MARV unit helps them reach issues faster in the community and helps people in need.
Neoma Jardon, the Executive Director for the Downtown Reno Partnership says, "It has a defibrillator attached to it, it's got a safety kit, a trash can, a trash picker and a sharps needle container."
Not to mention the MARV unit also has lights and sirens. Officials also say they hope to accumulate more MARV units in the future.
"Funding for these is something we look forward to receiving, we'd love to have more of these. It's a great visibility tool as well. It helps to show that there is a presence, there are eyeballs out on the street to help travel the 110 blocks that our ambassadors cover every day."