A Sparks man faces more than 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of DUI in a crash involving a motorcyclist last May.
32-year-old Michael O'Farrell last found guilty last week following a weeklong jury trial in District Court.
Prosecutors say O'Farrell was driving a Ford truck when he hit the motorcycle near Pyramid and Holman Ways around 11 p.m. on May 27, 2022.
O'Farrell was later found nearby and arrested.
Prosecutors say a further investigation determined that O'Farrell was drunk when the crash happened. They say toxicology tests showed O’Farrell’s blood alcohol content was 0.200 approximately an hour after the crash.
Authorities say the unidentified motorcyclist suffered severe bodily injuries including multiple breaks and bone fractures and brain trauma. He spent approximately 40 days in Renown before transfer to a rehab hospital.
O'Farrell is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, May 12, 2023.