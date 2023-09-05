One person is dead after a rollover crash on U.S. 6 about 10 miles east of Tonopah.
Nevada State Police troopers say the crash happened around 5 p.m. on August 18th.
Troopers say a Toyota 4Runner was headed west towards Tonopah when it went off the roadway. NSP believes the driver then overcorrected to the left, traveling across both lanes where the SUV hit a concrete culvert and overturned.
NSP says the unidentified driver died on scene.
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact the Nevada State Police - Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111 or e-mail ncemirt@dps.state.nv.us.
You can reference case number 2308-01315