The Driver's Edge program is back in Reno for the next four days. For the last two decades, the nonprofit has been teaching young drivers how to be safe on the road.
"The whole idea is getting young drivers behind the wheel and showing them firsthand what happens in emergency situations, so we can actually save lives and be safer on the highway," said Jeff Payne, founder and CEO of Driver's Edge.
The program pairs professional drivers with those new to the road, and puts them through all kinds of real-world scenarios. These courses are all free, and they fill up fast.
"We've had more than 150,000 teens and parents that have attended one of these programs," Payne said. "And it just means a lot that everyone that is going to be attending these events over the next four days, some are coming from other areas of Nevada, or from out of state, it's just they're spending the time with us, because they think what we're doing can make a difference in the lives of their families. It's humbling."
The lessons learned here are designed to last a lifetime.
"A lot of people don't realize that car crashes are the number one killer of not just Nevada's youth but, America's youth as well," Payne said. "And it simply comes down to training. We'll have about 1,200 teens and their parents out going through our program at the Regional Public Safety Training Center, and the whole idea is to save lives and make a difference."
It's an experience for the whole family - parents can learn a lot, too.
"It all comes down to, you don't know what you don't know," Payne said. "t's amazing the letters and phone calls we'll get years after the fact, not just from the kids that go through it, but also from the parents that walked away learning something too, that something happened in the real world, and what they learned at our program potentially saved their life."
The current session is full, but there is a waiting list, and the program will be back in Reno in September.
More information: https://driversedge.org/