If driving on Mount Rose Highway is a part of your daily route, you might've noticed some traffic delays on Monday morning.
People can expect to see them for a little over a month while the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) starts to replace their avalanche control system near the summit.
Starting September 11 through mid-October drivers are going to see periodic traffic stoppages and delays during the installation of this new system.
NDOT said that a majority of these stoppages will be brief, but delays could last up to thirty minutes.
"Since 1992 we've had an avalanche control center located near the Mount Rose Highway Summit where we're able to remotely detonate manmade avalanches across the highway with traffic safety stops on both ends of the highway," said NDOT public information officer, Meg Ragonese. "This helps reduce the chance of potential natural avalanches covering vehicles on the road."
How it works is when snow builds up, NDOT briefly stops traffic away from the area and activates the system to send shock waves to shake loose the snow toward the highway where snowplows then remove the snow and reopen the road.
But now it's time for an upgrade.
"We're replacing our aging avalanche control system at the top of the Mount Rose Summit for better efficiency and safety for all," said Ragonese.
This system is over 30 years old, so NDOT is taking advantage of these next couple of months to replace it before this upcoming winter hits.
"Not only are we replacing the aging system, which is really reached its end of life, but we're improving it with the state-of-the-art system that has more advanced technology as well as safer with easier access and safer and larger storage areas," Ragonese said.
She told us that Mount Rose Highway is the highest Sierra pass to be kept open year-round, and the avalanche control center is one of the main reasons it can stay open.
"We all know Mount Rose is a critical connection between the Reno and Tahoe areas," said Ragonese. "There are more than five thousand drivers that cross the Mount Rose Summit each and every day, and this avalanche control center is just another way that we're able to advance ways to help protect the safety and mobility of everyone traveling Mount Rose Highway."
Drivers are encouraged to leave earlier in order to accommodate these delays and not be in a rush.