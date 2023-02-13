On Friday, Feb. 17, Dutch Bros will hold its annual Dutch Luv day to
raise funds to help provide meals for its community.
Dutch Bros locations in Reno and Carson City will donate $1 from every drink sold to Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Food For Thought.
“Giving back to the communities we serve is part of our DNA,” said Katie Hutchison, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros. “As we kick off our 17th annual Dutch Luv day, we continue our goal to impact local communities by providing an opportunity for our customers to give back in a big way. We’re so grateful for the customers and crews that show up to make this day a success every year.”
Dutch Luv day started as a canned food drive and over the last 17 years, it's grown to become one of Dutch Bros’ three company-wide givebacks that’s dedicated to helping support the communities it serves.
In 2022, Dutch Bros and its customers raised more than $800,000 on Dutch Luv day and this year hopes to raise as much as possible.