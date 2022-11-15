Dutch Bros locations in Reno partnered with customers to donate more than $15,000 for Eddy House. $1 from every drink sold on Nov. 2 at participating shops, plus an additional contribution from the Dutch Bros Foundation, was donated to the organization to support their mission.
Eddy House works with homeless and at-risk youth to develop life and job skills necessary for sustainable independence.
“We’re so grateful for all of the customers who came out and supported Eddy House, " said Jeff Spangler, operator of Dutch Bros Reno. “We’re honored to support an organization that continues to make an impact in our community!”
*Total funds raised include $1 from every drink sold from participating shops and additional donations from customers, community members, and vendors.