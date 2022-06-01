Today, the EDAWN Foundation and the Washoe County School District (WCSD) announced the nine winners of the 7th Annual Taxi-Art Design Contest.
This year, a record 124 students submitted entries from 18 schools. The first-place winners include Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology High School, Dominique Miller; Mount Rose K-8 School, Cooper Sandoval; and Anderson Elementary School, Zariah Frantz.
Students were asked to create a taxi art design representing "Greater Reno-Sparks region and Northern Nevada as a great place to live, work and play." The first-place winning designs from elementary, middle school, and high school categories were revealed on Reno-Sparks Cab Company taxis at the event and will be displayed for a year.
The nine classrooms with first, second, and third place designs were submitted by students from Anderson Elementary, High Dessert Montessori School, Rollan Melton Elementary, Mount Rose K-8 School, Sparks Middle School, Swope Middle School, Academy Arts, Careers and Technology, Hug High School, North Valleys High School, and each received $500 checks for art supplies.
Winners were selected by members of the local arts community and the EDAWN Foundation. Students, teachers, family members and community guests attended the press conference award ceremony, held at the Washoe County School District Administration building in Reno.
"I couldn’t be prouder of our students who submitted their artwork for the Taxi-Art competition this year," said WCSD Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. "They are so artistic and created some beautiful designs. We appreciate our partnership with EDAWN that makes this opportunity possible for our students."
"Now going on seven years, taxis throughout our region have displayed art created by Washoe County School District students and our residents' response has been overwhelmingly positive," said Beth Macmillan, executive director, Artown. "EDAWN created the Taxi Art campaign to showcase our young people's creativity and their artistic interpretations of our region. Students are encouraged to explore and celebrate their creativity, which they may then see displayed throughout the community. The wide variety and outstanding quality of the submissions made the selection process this year especially challenging.”
Congratulations to all the students who participated in this year's competition and a special recognition to the following first place winning schools and student artists.
Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology High School – Dominique Miller
"As Nevada grows brighter with its people, so does its talent along with the beautiful art pieces painted around the state. Whilst staying true to the native region of Northern Nevada, I wanted to emphasize the way every person would see our region with the inspiration from local art around Reno!"
Mount Rose K-8 School – Cooper Sandoval
"This is a picture I re-created of a Nevada Native in front of Pyramid Lake, which is one of our famous lakes in Nevada and is located on an Indian Reservation. Sometimes I go fishing at Pyramid Lake with my uncle. It’s a beautiful lake and only 30 minutes from Reno."
Anderson Elementary School – Zariah Frantz
"Northern Nevada is a great place to live because it is home to many amazing animals, like the Desert Bighorn Sheep. I used colored pencils and sharpie to create this work of art."
“The enthusiasm and effort by all 124 students that participated in this year’s competition is to be commended,” said Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO of EDAWN. “Clearly the students embraced the spirit and beauty of Northern Nevada in every piece of art we received and it goes without saying that the arts are a dynamic economic driver which significantly increases our overall quality of life in Greater Reno-Sparks as a great place to live, work and play."
