At 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon, the Carson City Sheriff’s SWAT Unit executed a retake warrant for an escaped inmate in South Carson.
At 4:20 p.m., the inmate, 38-year-old Andrew Cain Kristovich, was taken into custody without any reported injuries, according to the Carson City Sheriff's Office.
Police asked the public to avoid the Schultz Ranch area and residents to shelter in place while the search was ongoing.
According to a post from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office on Facebook earlier this month, Kristovich escaped custody from the FCI Sheridan Satellite Prison Camp in Oregon on April 25.
The Associated Press said on May 6 that Kristovich was considered armed and dangerous and confirmed that the US Marshals-led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force was searching for Kristovich.
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said on May 5 that Kristovich allegedly traveled to an associate's residence in Clark County, Washington and assaulted the victim before fleeing with a debit card, cell phone and vehicle.
Any further developments on this story will be posted here.