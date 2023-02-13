A Washoe County jury has found Fallon man Ashley Glynn Branch guilty of one count of 'Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale and Possession'.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says Branch will be sentenced on February 21 in district court. Branch faces up to 48 months in prison.
Branch was arrested by detectives with the Regional Detectives Unit (RNU) in February 2022 after an undercover narcotics operation in which he arranged for the sale of meth to an undercover detective over Facebook.
The recovered narcotics and Facebook messages were used as evidence.