Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY ALONG WITH SNOW SHOWERS AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES TONIGHT AND TUESDAY... A very cold winter system will arrive tonight reminding us that we are still in the middle of winter. WINDS: West to northwest winds will increase this afternoon, peaking overnight, then shifting out of the north Tuesday. Gusts of 35-50 mph are expected region-wide, stronger in higher elevations and wind prone locations. This will bring rough conditions on area lakes, and potential ground and air travel difficulties. SNOW: Light snow showers will develop overnight into early Tuesday, primarily for areas in the eastern Sierra near and south of Highway 50. A secondary round of snow will develop Tuesday with hit or miss snow showers possible throughout the region from late morning through approximately sunset. While overall totals will be light, it doesn't take much to cause travel difficulties. Check with CalTrans Quickmap or NDOT NVRoads for the latest on road conditions. COLD: After a relatively warm day today, Tuesday will be a harsh shock to the system. High temperatures will remain in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday in even the warmest of valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains. Widespread teen and single digit lows can be expected, with colder valleys dipping below zero. To add insult to injury, the addition of wind will make it feel even colder, especially Monday night through Tuesday night. Wind chill values will easily be in the single digit to below zero range at times. It will be downright dangerous in exposed areas of the high Sierra Tuesday night with wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees. Bundle up tonight through Wednesday and be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets. Allow extra time for travel on Tuesday.