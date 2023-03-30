A viewing was held Wednesday for the woman whose body was found north of Reno last week.

The family sent us photos of the viewing they had for Hailey Nieto at Mountain View Mortuary.

Her brother and parents were among those who attended the 18-year-old's viewing.

As we reported, her body was found last week with a gunshot wound on the dirt extension of North Virginia Street and is being investigated as a homicide.

In a statement, her family said:

"Hailey was a daughter, mother, granddaughter, great granddaughter, cousin, niece and aunt. She loved her two baby girls and loved taking them to the park to see the ducks and go on the swings. She was a Reno Native, born and raised here. She was studying to be a mortician and wanted to work at Mountain View Mortuary someday. It’s very sad that she ended up there in a different way. She loved doing art, makeup, fashion, loved music, camping, Hawaii and Lake Tahoe in the summer. She was so empathetic, she would occasionally go to cemeteries, read about people’s stories and show her respect. She leaves behind a two-year-old and nine-month-old, Luna & Mila."

Authorities are looking for anyone who may have been in the area between 5:00 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $5,000 reward is being offered.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help expenses. Click below -