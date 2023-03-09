The Washoe County School District says local law enforcement are continuing an investigation of an incident at Wooster High School on Thursday.
Wooster High's interim principal says there was a fight among various groups of students. School police and local law enforcement responded to the school around 1 p.m.
The school staggered release times for students Thursday afternoon.
This message was sent to Wooster High families:
Hello Wooster High School families:
This is Denise Hausauer, Interim Principal, and I want to share some important information with you:
Today there was a fight on our campus among several large groups of students. School Police and outside law enforcement agencies responded and have begun an investigation.
As a result, we will be “staggering” our release times today. Students who ride the bus are not impacted, and buses will run at regular times. Students who walk or drive to school will be released periodically in smaller groups beginning at 2:10pm today. Some students may be late arriving home this afternoon.
We ask that all our students go straight home after school unless they’re involved in after-school activities, which will be held as normal. Please call our office at 775-333-5100 if you have any questions or concerns.
Thank you.