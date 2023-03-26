The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is hosting its last week of the Spring Break Kids Cafe.
Kids Café is a program offering free meals to children and youth when school is out of session.
Spring break meal sites will operate from March 20 to March 31 at five locations in Washoe County:
Evelyn Mount North East Community Center
1301 Valley Road, Reno
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 am, Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday
Ardmore Park
98 Richards Way, Sparks
Lunch: 12:00 -12:0 pm, Monday through Friday
North Valleys Library
1075 North Hills Blvd, Reno
Lunch: 11:30 am- 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday
Sparks Library
1125 12th Street, Sparks
Lunch 12:15 – 12:45 pm, Monday through Friday
Downtown Reno Library
301 S. Center Street, Reno
Lunch: 11:30 am – 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday
Meals are free for all children between the ages of 2 and 18 and children do not have to be a part of any program to eat. Kids Café meals must be eaten on site.