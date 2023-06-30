Fireworks are a traditional part of the Fourth of July, but in our area, you'll want to leave them to the professionals. The Reno Fire Department says that even if you bought fireworks legally somewhere else, they're still illegal here in Washoe County and other nearby counties.
So even if you bring them over without the intent to use them, you could still receive up a one-thousand dollar fine and could get up to six months in jail.
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue says that fireworks tend to play a big role in fires this time of year.
Adam Mayberry, TMFR communications officer, says, "In addition to being illegal in Washoe County, they can be dangerous, they start fires. We see an increase of brush fires this time of year because fireworks are set off. We also see bodily injuries as a result of fires."
Yesterday in Washington, the Consumer Products Safety Commission gave a demonstration of what could happen to someone that attempts to use fireworks.
Mannequins are shown losing limbs and clothes getting caught on fire. Mayberry says the loud noises can also be problematic for pets, children, and veterans. The Reno Fire Department adds that you can face serious consequences if you start a fire.
Tray Palmer, RFD Fire Marshal, says, "If you do cause a fire from these fireworks, we will go for a recuperation of costs to go fight the fire, and worse you could be held for civil liability if you injure or destroy somebody's house."
If you're looking to dispose of any fireworks, the Reno Fire Department has a program where you can stop by any fire station, and they will take them no questions asked.