Last week we reported on wildfire safety with the Reno Fire Department and all the precautions people should take right before Father's Day weekend. The Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue wants to remind everyone of those safety precautions after responding to a brush fire on Monday morning.
After responding to the brush fire, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue wants to push people to stay on high alert and understand how easily a fire can start regardless of how much moisture we've been getting this year.
Adam Mayberry, Communications Officer, says, "The fire threat is still real, it still exists, and we want to encourage everyone to avoid outdoor activities that spark fires, particularly on a day like today where it's really windy because once that fire starts it can spread faster than we can deploy our resources."
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue shared photos on twitter saying "Firefighters have contained a small brush fire in Verdi near the Nevada and California border on the south side of the river this morning at about 8AM."
Luckily there were no damages to any structures and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Mayberry wants to remind everyone that if you plan on participating in activities that can start a fire such as campfires, off-roading, and target shooting, it's extremely important to take safety measures such as keeping a fire extinguisher nearby, carry a spark arrester, and ensure all chains on trailers and vehicles are packed away and not dragging on the road when traveling.
Mayberry says, "It's really important to have a to-go kit ready to go in the event that you're under evacuation. And a to-go kit really should have all the amenities that you need, all the necessities for about a 72-hour period."
Once again it's important to be safe and stay cautious, especially on windy days.