Weather Alert

...Winds Subside This Evening But a Cold June Night Ahead... * Gusty westerly winds will continue into the evening before subsiding overnight. Valleys will see gusts of 30 to 40 mph with Sierra ridges gusting to 60 mph. * ACTION: Be sure to check with NDOT and CALTRANS for any high- profile vehicle restrictions. Wind chills well below freezing can be expected on exposed Sierra ridges. * Unseasonably cold temperatures are projected for tonight and Tuesday morning. Sierra valleys will see several hours of sub freezing temperatures, with potential for near freezing or frosty conditions in rural Western Nevada valleys such as around Minden, Yerington, and Stead. * ACTION: Protect sensitive vegetation and irrigation systems from the chilly overnight temperatures, and dress in layers if recreating in the Sierra.