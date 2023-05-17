It's been really hot this week and with temperatures nearing 90-degrees already. Some may be tempted to cool off in the Truckee or other rivers nearby. First responders are still warning against people playing in the Truckee River right now, and unless you're a professional with the proper gear, no one should be in the river right now.
Paul Patocka, Reno Fire Department Battalion Chief, says, "You can easily be thrown off your tube in the river, and then you end up floating down the rapids, uncontrolled, probably without a PFD, and then you can get stuck in the rocks and get beat up pretty bad if you're not on a tube or something."
Patocka says that due to all the snowmelt the water is so cold that it can cause someone to quickly get hypothermia. On top of that, the river is flowing extremely fast as well. Just yesterday Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue received a call that nine people flipped off their raft and were being carried down by the heavy current. Along with the help of the Reno Fire Department, both agencies were able to rescue all nine individuals and safely get them to shore.
Patocka says, "Just don't get in the water. The river is really fast right now, it's really cold with all the snowmelt, imagine getting in that cold plunge in the morning and staying in it for ten minutes. Everything slows down, you become hypothermic, and with the speed the rivers flowing, it's not safe to do so."
Patocka says that regardless of how hot it may be outside, whatever you do, do not go in the river.