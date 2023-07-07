Students in Carson City will have new affordable housing soon - hopefully by the fall.
FISH or - Friends In Service Helping - put the final beam on the project Friday.
With it, they will provide affordable housing to students - many being parents - as they go to school.
The organization says this is in an effort to transition those in poverty from minimum wage to meaningful careers...hopefully making a generational impact.
"We'll be training up the youth that come with those parents and help that whole family unit be able to progress so that we can take a bite out of generational poverty. And it's amazing, when mom and dad start doing homework, the kids start doing homework,” says Jim Peckham, Executive Director, Friends in Service Helping.
FISH plans on having 36 units in the new building - giving a home to about 100 people.
They say it's necessary to build up this next generation of workers as baby boomers retire.